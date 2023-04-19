BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Air Force Shocked! US Avenger Air Defense arrives in Ukraine, ready to take down the target
224 views • 04/19/2023

US Military News


Apr 18, 2023

The Avenger is about to make its mark on the Ukrainian battlefield. With its advanced capabilities, there's no doubt it will live up to the high expectations and further strengthen the Ukrainian anti-aircraft forces. As the world watches, the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger is ready to defend Ukraine and achieve its objectives, providing crucial support to allied forces.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitarynews

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caPuLpC4qkI

russiausair forcewarunited statesus military newsukraineair defenseavengerarrivesanti-aircraft
