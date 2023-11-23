Jeff & Erica - Person Dies, Body Cools, Long Clots Form 23Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex Military Doctor On BioWeapon Heart Attacks And Neurological Damages - Much More - Jeff and EricaNovember 22, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 22, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kw86q9YZpKI9/
Original audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/
200 memes at 16-seconds each.