KEEPING MY PROMISE TO JESUS





Keeping my promise to Jesus

Keeping my promise to Him

Keeping my promise to Jesus

Lord let me fall not into sin





If I should stumble If I should fall

Lord give me the grace when I can't even crawl

To get back on my feet and walk again

In They ways Lord Kelp me Jesus I need a friend





Because I promise I promise I promise and then

I promise I promise I promise and

I break my promise again and again and again





Keeping my promise to Jesus

Keeping my promise to Him

Keeping my promise to Jesus

Lord let me fall not into sin





Lead me not into temptation Lord lead me back to you

In everything I think In all I say and do

Carrying my cross is hard Lord It's impossible for me to do

I'm only a man Jesus That's why I'm a-counting on you





Because I promise I promise I promise and then

I promise I promise I promise and

I break my promise again and again and again





Keeping my promise to Jesus

Keeping my promise to Him

Keeping my promise to Jesus

Lord let me fall not into sin





What is it in my heart that makes me will this sin?

In my mind no matter how I try I do it over and over again

For me to be there in heaven Jesus when my life is through

Please remember that without your,help I can't keep my promise to you





Because I promise I promise I promise and then

I promise I promise I promise and

I break my promise again and again and again





Keeping my promise to Jesus

Keeping my promise to Him

Keeping my promise to Jesus

Lord let me fall not into sin





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024



