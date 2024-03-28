© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KEEPING MY PROMISE TO JESUS
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Keeping my promise to Him
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Lord let me fall not into sin
If I should stumble If I should fall
Lord give me the grace when I can't even crawl
To get back on my feet and walk again
In They ways Lord Kelp me Jesus I need a friend
Because I promise I promise I promise and then
I promise I promise I promise and
I break my promise again and again and again
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Keeping my promise to Him
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Lord let me fall not into sin
Lead me not into temptation Lord lead me back to you
In everything I think In all I say and do
Carrying my cross is hard Lord It's impossible for me to do
I'm only a man Jesus That's why I'm a-counting on you
Because I promise I promise I promise and then
I promise I promise I promise and
I break my promise again and again and again
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Keeping my promise to Him
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Lord let me fall not into sin
What is it in my heart that makes me will this sin?
In my mind no matter how I try I do it over and over again
For me to be there in heaven Jesus when my life is through
Please remember that without your,help I can't keep my promise to you
Because I promise I promise I promise and then
I promise I promise I promise and
I break my promise again and again and again
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Keeping my promise to Him
Keeping my promise to Jesus
Lord let me fall not into sin
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024