When did Zelensky become a member of NATO? Why is Zelensky in the NATO photo at the White House?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden, after the second day of the NATO summit, before the general photo of the participants.
Social media users ask a reasonable question: “When did Zelensky become a member of NATO, and what is he doing in the general photo in the White House?”
Some commentators are ironic that Biden, after being photographed, shouted to the Kiev leader not to jump down from the balcony.