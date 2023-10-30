© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Aguero: How did all these military-age Africans end up at the U.S. border? Who is paying for it? Who is telling them where to go? This is 100% a coordinated attack on the West, and it’s happening all at once.
This is what came in late afternoon yesterday. #OperationBorderWars is fully engaged, we are out here on the border bringing you frontline coverage. #Guinea #Guatemala #Ecuador #Arizona #NewYork #WashingtonDC #Texas
