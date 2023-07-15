Dr. Jane Ruby - America, It’s Time To Unite! | Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Dr. Jane Ruby, a licensed Medical Professional, Health Economist, Pharmaceutical Drug Development Expert, author and TV Show Host at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.
Since the rise of Covid-19, Dr. Ruby has been using her expertise to educate the public, providing a unique perspective not just on her own Show, but across many national radio and TV programs. In this interview Dr. Jane Ruby, Host of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, exposes the sinister agenda of Big Pharma. She warns that although the world may have “normalized” to Covid-19, big pharma is continuing to develop drug treatments for the likes of cancers and lymes disease, with the same MRNA technology as the Covid-19 vaccinations. Dr. Ruby remarks that America does not have a Government right now, and that if America falls, there is nowhere to go. In order to endure this trial, she encourages the public to separate from corporations and larger systems, and align with God fearing, like minded people! We need each other now more than ever before.
Connect with Dr. Jane Ruby:
https://www.Drjaneruby.com
https://www.Rumble.com/drjaneruby
https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby
► Connect with #VOHRadio:
https://instagram.com/vohradio
https://twitter.com/_vohradio
https://gab.com/vohradio
► Connect with #MichaelPetro:
https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro
https://michaelpetro.com
► Business or Media Inquiries - Email us at: [email protected]
► Connect with #VOHRadio: https://sociatap.com/TheVoiceofHealingRadio
VOH Radio Sponsors:
► My Pillow
www.mypillow.com/vohradio
Up To 66% off - Use Promo Code: VOHRadio
► Buy Gold - Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange | General Flynn’s Gold Buyer of Choice.
Visit: https://bh-pm.com
Click First-Time Customers Sign Up Form.
Insert #VOHRadio - How Did You Hear About Us?
► Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol Z-Stack
https://zstacklife.com/VOHRADIO
Use this link to get 10% off all your purchases.
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► Dr. Mark Sherwood Courses and Supplements
9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
https://sherwood.tv
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for savings on supplements and courses!
► Dr. Stella, MD - Covid Prevention Treatments and Telehealth Services:
https://marketplace.drstellamd.com
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► The Epoch Times - Digital Subscription Savings:
$1 for 1 month trial, then $77/year - Original Promotion: $99/year
Subscribe Link: IReadEpoch.com
Use Promo Code: VOH
► ReAwaken America Discounted Tickets:
Text (918)-851-0102 or Visit www.timetofreeamerica.com
Use Promo Code “VOH Radio” for a 10% discount!
► All Sponsors Click Here: https://vohradio.com/partners
► Support and Partner: https://vohradio.com
► Merch, Books, Teachings: https://voh.church/shop
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Banned.Video: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BannedVideo
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble: bit.ly/VOHRadio-Rumble
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on CloutHub: bit.ly/VOHRadio-CloutHub
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on BitChute: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BitChute
► #VOHRadio Podcasts:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FFwIFo
Apple: https://apple.co/2FCIHnl
Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/35WprLX
TuneIn: https://bit.ly/33x3ZLh
Google: https://bit.ly/35Dju76
Deezer: https://bit.ly/3c55MLe
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3iBnvfQ
Radio App: https://bit.ly/2El7nQO
JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/35XKMVF
Gaana: https://bit.ly/39fxSV3
#DrJaneRuby
#ExposingBigPharma