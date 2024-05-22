Liz Harrington: FBI Admits It's 'Standard Protocol' To Set Up Political Enemies And Try To Kill Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(May 21, 2024) Liz Harrington: “Can a dictatorship happen in America? Yeah, you had better believe it. Because it is happening right now. And it’s a bunch of unelected bureaucrats. No matter how much they try to dress it up in suits, these are thugs. This is what happens in a third world country and it is happening right here in the United States of America.”
Liz Harrington’s article: ‘FBI Admits: It’s ‘Standard Protocol’ to Set Up Political Enemies, Try to Kill Them’: https://warroom.org/fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies-try-to-kill-them/
Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://warroom.org/
Source: https://rumble.com/v4wrh3l-liz-harrington-fbi-admits-its-standard-protocol-to-set-up-political-enemies.html