◽️"ENTER THE DRAGON"- China's Peace Plan for Ukraine https://www.bitchute.com/video/DigLCJM074E9/ ⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, active actions by units and artillery fire of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As many as 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery fire have eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy's losses amounted to more than 30 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized over 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 95 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 107 areas during the day. In addition, three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations have been obliterated close to Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), and Belozerka (Kherson region).

✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force in an air-to-air operation near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry