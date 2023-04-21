Democrats Go All-In On Laws That Elevate Transgender Children To A Protected Class | Ep. 119

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats across the country are making “transing” the children their next great fight, as they claim the number of children in the U.S. who identify as transgender has skyrocketed. But why are they suddenly claiming this?
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023