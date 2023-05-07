BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brother David: Yvette Wang came to the United States with Mr. Guo in 2015 to participate in the movement against the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 05/07/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ge0qfae88

05/05/2023 【MilesInsight】Brother David: Yvette Wang came to the United States with Mr. Guo in 2015 to participate in the movement against the CCP. At that time, her child was less than two years old. Since then, the CCP has never allowed her to see her child even once. Additionally, she has been battling cancer for many years. However, she has always remained incredibly low-key, working diligently behind the scenes. Therefore, fellow fighters should take her as an example and approach their work with greater humility and patience. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/05/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：王雁平在2015年就跟随郭文贵先生来到美国，参与灭共的行动。那个时候，她的孩子只有不到2岁，中共自那时起就没让她见过她的孩子。王雁平还患有癌症很多年了。尽管这样，她都非常低调，默默在背后做着非常多的事情。所以战友们都应该以她为榜样，更加谦逊、更加耐心地去做事。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy