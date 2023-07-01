Tucker on Twitter #8 - Rick Levine aka Admiral Rachel Levine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SIN IS INSANITY.
Great events are about to unfold that will change the destiny of humanity
The Just Wrath of God will be unloaded upon those nations that have approved abortion, gender ideology, same-sex couple marriages, euthanasia; as well as where injustice and corruption reign, where evil and sin have increased
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/great-events-are-about-to-unfold-that-will-change-the-destiny-of-humanity/
Tucker Carlson: ‘Pride’ is a ‘religious war’ that may bring same fate as Sodom and Gomorrah
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-pride-is-a-religious-war-that-may-bring-same-fate-as-sodom-and-gomorrah/