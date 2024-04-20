A platform to cure every single cancer. Not afraid of anything!

(Dr Judy Mikovits Talking about Robert Malone) "Oh yeah, they don't want us to know. Why does your CV look like mine, and why are you a capture manager on a grant? What's that? It's not a principal investigator, a capture manager for DARPA. Oh, wait a minute. That same company called Genyous and Omnitura, with me, went to Fort Detrik between 12, 15, 17, 18, and showed how botanical adjuvants, botanical helpers protect the pathways, oral strategies, CASODEX, use an old drug well, and use it in very low dose. It's a whole platform to cure every single cancer.

And what is the company, bankrupt? Oh, since 19, because we caught vaccine court, because when all liability was removed from Pharma, it didn't just evaporate into the ether. It was HHS, FDA, EPA, NIH, all 22 institutes, CDC, oh, and your Senate Majority Leader. That's who controls the MONEY. That's who controls the grants.

So David Baltimore saw the paper cross his desk all those years ago, and he handed it to another scientist taking the name off, changing it a little bit, the idea and then they published papers at the same time. Robert Gallo, HEAR our book "Ending Plague". That's the key one, that's the first time Luc Montagnier before he was murdered February 8th 2022, and Frank Ruscetti ever told you what really happened in June of 1983. We got it all. You're exactly right. And so, you know, again, your government inflicted these bioweapons but your God gave you godly people who aren't afraid, and we're not afraid of anything!"

Dr Judy Mikovits, PdD - 04/15/2024





