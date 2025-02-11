It Begins! Trump Orders Treasury Secretary to Stop Minting Pennies, Pushes Digital Blockchain Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- President Donald Trump directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday night to halt the minting of new pennies, citing "wasteful" spending as coin production costs soar.
"For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Next it will be nickels. And before too long, they will discontinue printing the dollar! It will all be digital and on BLOCKCHAIN!
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trump-instructs-treasury-secretary-stop-minting-pennies-citing-wasteful-spending
