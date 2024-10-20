BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - October 20 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
62 views • 7 months ago

Oct 20, 2024

rt.com


Tensions are again on the rise in the Middle East. More than 70 people are killed in Gaza and at least five in southern Lebanon in IDF attacks. It comes after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel while a home of the prime minister was hit by a drone. From former special forces commander to head of the state. Prabowo Subianto officially becomes Indonesia's eighth president, after taking an oath in the country's parliament. Could Ukraine be falling out of favour with its backers? That's after Vladimir Zelensky's much touted victory plan, doesn't get quite the warm welcome he may have been hoping for.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
