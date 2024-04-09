Retracing The Incredible Journey Of Marco Polo Part 1 Marco Polo Reloaded

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries





Apr 6, 2024





Bradley writes tourist guides mostly about Asia, but this time he is working on a very special project, retracing the route Marco Polo took from Venice over 750 years ago, happy with any transport he can get, always going East, along the great Silk Road. Through remote mountain ranges to inhospitable deserts, and ancient cities Bradley follows the route from Venice to Beijing through countries such as Iran and Afghanistan, heading over 10,000 km on a journey as great today as in Marco Polo's time. Starting off in Venice, Bradley makes his way to eastern Türkiye.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_aCJmjeA_o