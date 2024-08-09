The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 02-08, 2024

▪️The Ansarallah movement made another attempt to attack Israeli and U.S.-affiliated civilian vessels. Kamikaze drones and missiles struck the container ship MV Groton, after which the ship stopped in the port of Djibouti.

▪️The U.S.-British coalition continued to combat Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region. Two ballistic missiles were intercepted in Red Sea waters and one UAV was destroyed.

▪️Meanwhile, in the skies over Saada province, the Yemenis shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper. This is the seventh UAV of this type neutralized by the Houthis since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated.

▪️In response to the attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes on the Ansarallah-controlled part of Yemen. The strikes hit Houthi facilities in Taiz province in the south of the Arab republic.

▪️Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on Syrian Arab Republic territory. The strikes hit government forces' facilities at Ad Dabaa airfield and in the border areas of Homs.

▪️And already in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, pro-Iranian forces shot down a U.S. observation balloon. The object crashed near a U.S. Armed Forces base located in the al-Omar oil field.

▪️A short time later, Iranian proxies shelled the U.S. Harab al-Jair airbase at al-Hasakah. U.S. Armed Forces reinforcements had arrived there the previous day with both air defense systems and logistics.

▪️Against this background, the Tribal Army resumed its offensive against the positions of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. With the support of the Syrian Armed Forces, Arab Tribal Army managed to occupy several settlements in Deir ez-Zor province.

