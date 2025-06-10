Fall of America Starts with Internal Revolution Started by the Communists 06/10/2025

An Internal Revolution is a violent overthrow of the Government from the people. With the latest raids and conflict in Los Angeles, we might be ever closer to the start of the Internal Revolution warning given to Dumitru Duduman.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support