Fall of America Starts with Internal Revolution Started by the Communists 06/10/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
142 views • 3 months ago

An Internal Revolution is a violent overthrow of the Government from the people. With the latest raids and conflict in Los Angeles, we might be ever closer to the start of the Internal Revolution warning given to Dumitru Duduman.


americarevolutioncommunistsfallinternalstartedprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
00:00Patrick Henry

05:33Los Angeles Raid

09:10The Fall of America

13:55Trump Dispute in LA

20:39Street Protests

27:02Our Sponsors

