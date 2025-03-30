BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sleepwalker (2017, C64)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 5 months ago

Sleepwalker is a puzzle-platformer developed by British programmer John Darnell and published by British company Psytronik Software. The game is not identical to two other games of the same name on the C64, which are Sleepwalker by Zeppelin Games and Sleepwalker by Ocean Software.

According to the in-game credits, the game was originally developed in 1984, but wasn't published and got lost over time. John Darnell then recoded it from what he was still remembering.

You play a teddy security night guard at a fairground. You need to look after your sleepwalking teddy bear friend and guide him back to his bed.

In each level, you need to guide your friend to his bed before the time limit runs out. Similar to Lemmings, your friend will walk into the direction he is facing until he bumps into an obstacle. You can turn him into the other direction or make him stand still until you make him move again. You can also jump and pick up your friend and carry him. Carrying will deplete your energy, and you will drop your friend when your energy is almost gone. You also loose energy from touching dangers and enemies, or from high falls. If you run out of energy, or your friend (who has a separate energy bar), you loose a life. Energy can be restored by standing or moving over a recharging field. There are many platforms in the game which alter their orientation over time, but they won't change as long as you or your friend are on them.

Keywords
c64puzzle-platformerjohn darnellpsytronik software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy