BEE vs BUMBLE BEE!

This sort of stuff cannot be "acted" or "set-up!"

It either HAPPENS or it does not!

Normally, Bees do not squabble over flowers. Sometimes a bigger insect gets in the way of a smaller one. In this case a BUMBLE BEE plays the bully and gets in the way of a Honey Bee and pushed the Honey Bee out! It happened so quickly. The Honey Bee tries to object, then realizes it is no match for the larger Bumble Bee and leaves.

In this patch of Wild Roses, there is plenty of flowers to go around. Both insects are loaded with pollen on their legs.

The first clip is at regular speed. The second is in SLOW MOTION to better show the action between the two insects!

Enjoy the show!



