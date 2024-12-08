Golden Age or Luciferian Deception?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An emotion of relief is stirring a large portion of independent journalists. In view of right-wing powers becoming stronger and in Donald Trump’s re-election, they sense the dawning of a “golden age”. Most interestingly, however, the mass media are right now switching over suddenly to panic: Climate lockdown in Spain, world-war warnings from the mouths of German politicians, and saber rattling between the USA and Russia, etc. Is this doomsday mood being created in order to stage a “savior of the world” more effectively? Already Trump’s new “helpers” and his own history as a “Jesuit disciple” do not give rise to optimism. Also the continuing hunt for so-called disinformation organized by state agencies, the incessant idolization of artificial intelligence, the ongoing Covid-vaccination recommendations in spite of proven damages and billions-worth criminal convictions of pharma giants – all this and much more regrettably indicates that the world – instead of heading for a “golden age” – is rather at risk to fall victim to a “Luciferian deceptive spectacle”. Ivo Sasek shows, however, in a touching way, how we can become part of a millennia-old promise full of hope...