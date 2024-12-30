BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🐾 Stop the Nonsense: Protect the Truth
48 views • 6 months ago

🐾 Stop the Nonsense: Protect the Truth


The internet is drowning in lies, like the absurd claim of a "trans-species child tax credit." This kind of fake, divisive nonsense is exactly what’s wrong with the world today. It’s designed to rile people up, spread misinformation, and distract from real issues. Don’t fall for it. Always verify before sharing, and call out the BS when you see it.


We need to focus on real challenges—like protecting our families and preparing for what’s coming. Don’t let this kind of garbage cloud your focus.


Want to stay informed and learn how to protect yourself and your family in uncertain times? To join Michael's Collapse Coaching Intensive visit https://www.michaelsgibson.com/collapse-coaching-intensive for real insights and actionable solutions. 🌍


#ExposeTheTruth #StopTheLies #StayInformed #CollapseCoaching #ProtectYourFamily #WakeUp #MichaelGibsonAlliance

