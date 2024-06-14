The Bane of Billion Dollar Bad Science ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Rigor Mortis"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This book is a real black pill (a grim truth) for those who are optimistic about medical science delivering us cures to disease. The book's title is a clever double entendre, the death of the rigor in science causes actual death.
But don't despair! In this book review, I share some guidelines for biohacking in this era of bad science.
3:28 Rigor Mortis - The death of rigor in science
5:55 The funding fiasco
14:03 The replication crisis
16:50 Bias begets bad science
19:05 HARKing
20:57 Animal studies - furry problem
23:16 Human studies are the best
28:25 In vitro invaders
32:00 The absurdistan of academia
35:45 The science publishing racket
39:05 The losing war on cancer
43:30 The coming decline
46:16 Biohacker ethos and practice
50:10 Conclusion
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/708-rigor-mortis
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
