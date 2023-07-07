Let's Talk... Japanese Beetles! [CC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We've been dealing with the scourge of Japanese Beetles for the past three years on the homestead. I'll show you how to identify them, what damage they do, how we trap and dispose of them. If any of you deal with them in a different manner, we welcome your comments!