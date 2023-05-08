BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When Russia Attacks Israel
High Hopes
High Hopes
113 views • 05/08/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


May 8, 2023


Today Pastor Stan is talking on one of his favorite topics: Bible Prophecy. Today is the story about how Jesus gets the Victory! Pastor Stan also teaches on who the “Nations” are, the People of Unwalled Villages, the Great Tribulation, the Morning Star and how Israel will be attacked by Russia.


00:00 - Who are the Nations?

04:20 - Who are People of Unwalled Villages?

08:55 - A Time of Great Tribulation

11:12 - The Abomination of Desolation

15:14 - Bringing God’s People back to Israel

21:02 - The Morning Star

23:53 - Russia and Others Attack Israel

28:10 - Jesus Destroys the Enemies

32:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9icPcsz4Uu3


russiachristianprophecyisraelnationsattacksarmageddonabomination of desolationgreat tribulationprophecy clubstan johnsonmorning starunwalled villagesjews return to israeljesus destroys the enemies
