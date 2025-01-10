✈️California: 2 Water Scooper Planes collect water to put out Fires - 1 plane has been grounded, said hit a drone - now 6% fire contained

California Water Scooper Planes collect water to put out Fires - now 6% fire contained.

Update, this reported. There are only 2 of these planes and 1 was just grounded yesterday because of a civilian drone. Read one of many articles.

More Description: Los Angeles firefighters have resorted to using Pacific Ocean water to combat raging wildfires in Pacific Palisades as local hydrants there run dry.Firefighters deployed specialized water-bombing planes out of Canada to scoop water from the ocean and drop it on the inferno.

