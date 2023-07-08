8/07/2023 -- Earthquake activity combines -- Spread across Pacific and Asia -- USA moving now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things are finally on the move, midrange M5's across the board ! No large M7.0 activity at all (last forecast flop). Things are in motion now and should break soon as explained in the video.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
