UK Regime & Police Launch A Crackdown Over “Death To The IDF” Chants - Bob Vylan performance at Glastonbury

Update after this concert: Marco Rubio State Dept. looking into revoking British Rapper's Visa. 'DailyWire' headline on June 29th. 'Land of the free' right to ban you for criticizing the IDF?

Video Description

The UK Regime & Police Launch A Crackdown Over “Death To The IDF” Chants

The BBC has been reprimanded by the British government for airing the live performance of duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

A police probe was also launched into the incident. This comes after Kneecap was censored.

Despite the efforts of the British regime to censor pro-Palestine displays at Glastonbury Festival, the crowd carried countless Palestinian flags & chanted along with performers.