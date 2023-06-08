© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Steve Gruber: The CCP is the most dangerous entity in and to the world. We made a mistake by recognizing them formally in 1972.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/7/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 史蒂夫·格鲁伯：对这个世界来说，中共是最危险的组织。当美国在1972年承认中共为合法政权时，就犯下了一个错误。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平