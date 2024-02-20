BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
128 views • 02/20/2024

Statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin


🔻 Main points:


▪️ Krynki is now completely under our control, and 3.5 thousand members of Ukrainian formations were eliminated there.


▪️ The command of the AFU issued the order to withdraw from Avdiivka, while Ukrainian troops were already fleeing from there.


▪️ The capture of Avdeevka represents a significant moment in the history of Russian military operations in defense of its interests.


▪️ When it comes to prisoners, we must adhere strictly to specific international legal documents and conventions. This has always been our approach.


▪️ Russia has always strongly opposed the placement of nuclear weapons in space.


▪️ If the US aims to gain unilateral advantages, that will not be allowed.

