Statements from Russian President Vladimir Putin
🔻 Main points:
▪️ Krynki is now completely under our control, and 3.5 thousand members of Ukrainian formations were eliminated there.
▪️ The command of the AFU issued the order to withdraw from Avdiivka, while Ukrainian troops were already fleeing from there.
▪️ The capture of Avdeevka represents a significant moment in the history of Russian military operations in defense of its interests.
▪️ When it comes to prisoners, we must adhere strictly to specific international legal documents and conventions. This has always been our approach.
▪️ Russia has always strongly opposed the placement of nuclear weapons in space.
▪️ If the US aims to gain unilateral advantages, that will not be allowed.