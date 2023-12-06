BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings For Those Tears I Died - Come to the Water (by Marsha Stevens)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
76 views • 12/06/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Original upload: January 30, 2012. SHaDoWCa7 sings For Those Tears I Died (Come to the Water) by Marsha Stevens.

Lyrics: For Those Tears I Died

You said You'd come and share all my sorrows,
You said You'd be there for all my tomorrows;
I came so close to sending You away,
But just like You promised You came there to stay;
I just had to pray!

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,
I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;
I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,
And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

Your goodness so great I can't understand,
And, dear Lord, I know that all this was planned;
I know You're here now, and always will be,
Your love loosed my chains and in You I'm free;
But Jesus, why me?

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,
I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;
I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,
And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

Jesus, I give You my heart and my soul,
I know that without God I'll never be whole;
Savior, You opened all the right doors,
And I thank You and praise You from earth's humble shores;
Take me, I'm Yours.

And Jesus said, "Come to the water, stand by My side,
I know you are thirsty, you won't be denied;
I felt ev'ry teardrop when in darkness you cried,
And I strove to remind you that for those tears I died."

spiritualgodgospelsaviorforgivenessgracejesuschristianmusicborn againsacrificemercyreligiousredemptionforgivenpatiencehymnlullabysaved by gracetemperancesong lyricsdestiny crossshadowca7marsha stevenssong cover
