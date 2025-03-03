Starmer says the UK is ready to stand up for Ukraine "with boots on the ground and plains in the air". But what's the mood for WWIII among the general British public?

Well watch this video to see how much the English subjects are willing to go and die for the West's oligarchy interests.

Adding:

UK Pressuring Zelensky to Mend Ties with Trump – The Times

The UK is urging Zelensky to do everything possible to restore relations with the U.S. after his fallout with Trump, The Times reports, citing a British government source.

London believes Zelensky must "accept the rules of the game" and show respect toward Trump.

Previously, Euractiv and the Financial Times reported that not only the UK but the entire EU is pushing Zelensky to reconcile with Trump.

🐻 Here’s a quick timeline: Zelensky signs a 100-year deal with the UK, including mineral extraction. Then he goes to Washington, there's a disaster in the White House, and the deal doesn’t get signed. European politicians support Zelensky and bash Trump, then turn around and tell him to be friends with Trump. What’s going on here?