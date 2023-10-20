Russian Won, Ukraine Lost. The War is OVER And You Are Still Distracted!





Ukraine never had a chance against Russia. It was a stupid battle that was caused because NATO simply could not mind its own business and stay out of the affairs of the Russian government who was in their rights to take back Crimea as everybody who lives there is Russian and they wanted to be back inside of Russia's border again.





The money given to Ukraine is most likely never going to be given back so all of us got Hoodwinked into spending money on something that did not affect us positively nor negatively in any way. This is Money Laundering 101.





The worst thing that any of us can do is pay any more attention to what the media and the governments of the world want us to pay attention to. You notice how nobody talks about Ukraine anymore and now everybody is an expert on Palestine.





I think most of you should stop wasting your time arguing with people on Twitter about Palestine versus Israel because none of you are qualified to do anything about it anyway. Hey, is your rent up to date?





