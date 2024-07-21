The Business Of Being Born !

The Big Med Maternity INDUSTRY is just as evil as the rest of the Big Med & Big Pharma if not more!





Every woman and man should watch this, because these evil industries have fooled us for so long with heartbreaking results for mothers and babies (if they even survive).





Did you know that America has the second highest rates in maternity fatalities? It's all connected to what you will see in this documentary.





Please make sure to watch the first one first. Which is the one shared in the link. You can most likely watch it online for free, if you look hard enough.



