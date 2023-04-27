MESSAGE OF SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL TO LUZ DE MARIA [APRIL 20, 2023]

MESSAGE OF SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

You have commemorated Holy Week and the feast of Divine Mercy, and you have offered yourselves in the intention that all would be loving and would fulfill the Divine Law. Now it is of great importance that you pray for those who are in a period of conversion.

From love comes all that the human race needs in order to be better and to advance continuously: I am speaking to you about love in the likeness of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, great and serious conflicts are spreading throughout the Earth, like the air when it announces that there will be a storm.

Be creatures of prayer, of living in adoration of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ (cf. Phil. 4:6-7); go to receive the Body and Blood of Our King and praise Our Queen and Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary; do not deny her, carry her in your hearts.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT THE ANTICHRIST (1) IS GOING WHERE YOU THINK IT THE LEAST LIKELY. You are afraid of him, you know about his power over humanity and you are waiting for him to show himself in public. He is the shadow bringing darkness to man; he is temptation. That is why he is obeyed: like a cunning reptile he seizes whatever he wants.

How many Antichrists have passed through the earth, and how many Antichrists there are at this moment - in yourself, in your misused ego, in your pride, all around you! But the real Antichrist will appear in public.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

THE ECONOMY WILL BECOME UNSTABLE AND THEN HUMANITY WILL PANIC. (2) In order to advance in terms of power, they will melt down metal and paper will be burned, implementing what has been announced, and most countries will welcome the new currency.

YOU WILL GO THROUGH PURIFICATIONS, BUT OUR KING WILL PROTECT HIS OWN AND INCREASE THEIR FAITH.

Do not be afraid of those who persecute or slander you; were it not so, then you should be worried.

Christ already (Rev. 11:15) reigns in the hearts of His faithful: he is Hope, Faith, Charity, Refuge and Security for His children.

"And the seventh angel sounded the trumpet: and there were great voices in heaven, saying: The kingdom of this world is become our Lord's and his Christ's, and he shall reign for ever and ever. Amen."

God's children are "the apple of His eye" (Zech. 2:12) and He cares for them with Eternal Love.

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I bless you.

St. Michael the Archangel

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

