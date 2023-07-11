Vermin Like This Spanish Corporate Lackey "climate minister", are 100% COLLABORATING Slaves To, Not Only Their Own.., But ALL Our Enemy; the CORPORATE Globalist Crime Syndicate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 11, 2023 - Spanish corporate ‘minister’ Teresa Ribera flies on a private jet to attend a climate conference. She then drives on a motorcade, and a 100 meters before the venue she gets off and takes a bicycle, as her two security cars follow her.
👉🏼👉🏼 Link to the document where you can read it all for yourself:
https://notthebee.com/article/spanish-minister-flies-on-private-jet-to-climate-conference-gets-out-of-limo-one-block-before-venue-to-ride-bike-for-the-cameras