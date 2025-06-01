Truck: Drones taking off from it, one after another

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what it looked like when drones were launched at strategic missile carriers.
There's just a truck standing there, and drones are just taking off from it one after another.
More info on other videos. Hitting strategic aircraft 2600 miles West of Moscow.
Adding: ❗️Ukraine gave Trump administration advance notice of attacks on Russian air bases, — Axios