THE PSYCHOSIS OF AMERIKA - Jerry Marzinsky & Cat Watters

Cat April Watters

Catherine Watters of The Family Industrial Complex podcast on OneGreatWorkNetwork.com

with retired Psychotherapist JERRY MARZINSKY on his book An Amazing Journey into the Psychotic Mind and the INSANE "leaders" running our country.

these and many more stats verifying the abject failure of the current money fleecing ineffective western mental health system can be found on the internet.

These statistics show that despite flooding the world with psychiatric drugs the drug infused western mental health system is an abject failure.

46,000 Americans killed themselves last you in the U.S.

The murder rate in the U.S. is the highest it’s been in 25 years

The U.S. has the 2nd highest incarceration rate in the world with a large proportion being schizophrenics

Between 1999 and 2019 the suicide rate in the U.S. increased 33%

100,000 Americans are diagnosed with schizophrenia yearly

Global anti-psychotic drug sales have soared to 15.98 billion in the U.S. alone and these drugs cure absolutely nothing

Anti-depressant sales are expected to reach 15.98 Billion by 2023 and these drugs do not cure depression, merely suppress symptoms

As of 2017 over a million children in the U.S. under the age of 6 were put on toxic psychiatric drugs.

622,723 of these kids were under the age of 5

80,235 were on ADHD drugs

38,534 on anti-depressant drugs

85,143 on anti-psychotic drugs which kill brain cells

389,558 on anti-anxiety drugs which are addictive.

None of these drugs cure anything, they merely suppress psychiatric symptoms often with horrible side effects. The entire western mental health system is a money fleecing sham perpetrated by the psychiatric mafia and big pharma to fleece the public. Nothing is being cured just endless appointments for more toxic drugs.