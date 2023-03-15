BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Be ‘healthily’ TERRIFIED of the coming banking CHAOS
227 views • 03/15/2023

Glenn Beck


March 14, 2023


‘I don’t think people understand the destruction that is coming our way,’ Glenn says. ‘This is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when.’ In this clip, Glenn is joined by financial expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ Carol Roth. They discuss the recent Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) closure, why it occurred, and how small entrepreneurs have to ‘play by the [banking] rules,’ whereas big businesses do not. Plus, Glenn explains why he thinks Americans should be terrified of what’s to come…terrified in a ‘healthy way,' of course.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMdyEUCKxY4

Keywords
entrepreneurschaosfinancialcarol rothbankingdestructionglenn beckbanksfinanceterrifiedclosuresilicon valley banksvbbanking rulesbig businesses
