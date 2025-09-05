BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎶 Utopia Style (feat. Kaylor Smith) – Audio Mynd 🎶
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
72 views • 1 week ago

Get ready for "Utopia Style", the newest release from Audio Mynd, featuring powerhouse vocalist Kaylor Smith. This track fuses the bright energy of modern pop-country with an unconventional lyrical edge, blending Nashville-style instrumentation—crisp drums, shimmering electric & acoustic guitars, warm bass grooves, and keys—with expressive female vocals that soar from intimate verses to bold, harmony-rich choruses.


The result? A genre-bending country-pop anthem that feels both radio-ready and wildly unexpected.


🔥 About the Song


“Utopia Style” dives into themes of collapse, chaos, and rebirth, contrasting feel-good pop-country soundscapes with darkly playful and surreal storytelling. Kaylor Smith’s vocals lead the charge, while Audio Mynd’s production layers girl-group inspired a cappella harmonies to create massive hooks that stick long after the track ends.


Think: Nashville grit meets pop anthem shine—with just enough weirdness to remind you this is still Audio Mynd territory.


🎤 Lyrics Highlight


"Crack cracking underground, sinking deeper (and deeper) oh oh…

Collapsing earth in a way that’s profound,

Soil liquefaction is engulfing the town…"


The lyrics bring a satirical twist on destruction and instability—pairing end-of-the-world imagery with irresistibly catchy choruses.


🌟 Fans of Similar Artists


If you love:


Kacey Musgraves (dreamy, genre-bending country-pop)


Maren Morris (anthemic country hooks with edge)


Kelsea Ballerini (bright country-pop fusion)


Lainey Wilson (gritty storytelling meets country powerhouse)


Little Big Town (tight vocal harmonies + big hooks)


Then you’ll want this track in your playlist.


📸 Original Art and Photography by Edgepics

Custom and personalized Cutting Edge Pictures, Artwork and Imaging Services available! https://edgepics.com or visit the Edgepics shop on Etsy.com


CHECK OUT MORE NEW MUSIC FROM AUDIO MYND!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRHHR6bcRTo&list=PL0zSdikHQPyZWUjHl9YHJq_Erwmi_UmLE


🔗 CONNECT WITH AUDIO MYND:


Website: https://audiomynd.com


Facebook: https://facebook.com/audiomynd


X/Twitter: https://x.com/Audio_Mynd


SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/audiomynd


Bandcamp: https://audiomynd.bandcamp.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AudioMynd


YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@AudioMynd


👉 Crank it up, sing along, and let “Utopia Style” shake the ground beneath your boots. 🌎🎸💥

Keywords
comedymusichumormusic videokaty perryindie musicnew musicrock musicpop musiccountry musicariana grandea cappellalyric videoselena gomeztaylor swiftaudio myndolivia rodrigoai musickaylor smithsabrina carptenter
