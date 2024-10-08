Yes, NUCLEAR WAR is in the Bible (Abomination of Desolation & Zechariah 5)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Chapter 7 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Is World War 3 and Armageddon coming soon? I think by now, everyone sees the writing on the wall. The world is headed in an irreversible direction, and this video will help you understand how the Bible predicted it all, over 2,500 years in advance!
TIME STAMPS:
04:54 - The Book of Zechariah
08:15 - The "Flying Scrolls" of Zechariah 5
01:00:27 - Isaiah 22: The Archers of Elam
01:09:45 - Palm Trees of Smoke
01:16:21 - The Four Horsemen of Revelation
01:21:30 - Nothing New Under the Sun
