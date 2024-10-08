Yes, NUCLEAR WAR is in the Bible (Abomination of Desolation & Zechariah 5)

Welcome to Chapter 7 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Is World War 3 and Armageddon coming soon? I think by now, everyone sees the writing on the wall. The world is headed in an irreversible direction, and this video will help you understand how the Bible predicted it all, over 2,500 years in advance!





TIME STAMPS:

04:54 - The Book of Zechariah

08:15 - The "Flying Scrolls" of Zechariah 5

01:00:27 - Isaiah 22: The Archers of Elam

01:09:45 - Palm Trees of Smoke

01:16:21 - The Four Horsemen of Revelation

01:21:30 - Nothing New Under the Sun





GET THE BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS AUDIOBOOK:

🎧 https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RqxocV/