Middle East Tensions | Lee Slusher (TPC #1,405)

Lee Slusher is an intelligence and geopolitical risk expert with twenty-five years of analytical and operational experience supporting the U.S. intelligence community, conventional and special operations forces, and the private sector. His on-the-ground experience includes Afghanistan, Iraq, NATO, Ukraine, and Taiwan. Lee is CEO of BT Consulting LLC and creator of “Deep Dive with Lee Slusher” on Substack.
BT Consulting LLC: https://www.lee-bt.com
Substack: https://deepdivewithleeslusher.substack.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeeBTConsulting
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
COFFEE | Fox N Sons promo code TOMMY: https://www.foxnsons.com
SUPPLEMENTS | TWC Supplements promo code TOMMY: https://www.twc.health/collections?ref=_cCzt2vBLIVJeN&gad_source=1
Get Ivermectin + Hydroxychloroquine here: https://trustedrxstore.com/
Use Code is “TOMMY” to get 10% off
PREPPER FOOD | Heaven’s Harvest shelf food: https://heavensharvest.com/?sacode=vn6sjk&utm_source=simple-affiliate&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Tommy+%25286894438416428%2529
BATTERIES | Pryzmatiq Energy: use this link http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App $tommycarrigan
Follow the show:
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.