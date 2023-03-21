Residents vs Colchester City Council 21st March 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colchester residents tackle their city council over the net zero initiatives that aren't remotely green!
Lithium links https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/06/business/lithium-mining-race.html
Siddharth Kara Cobalt Red author & researcher https://twitter.com/siddharthkara
UK electric battery fires
https://cesafety.co.uk/news/data-reveals-extent-of-electric-vehicle-fires-around-the-uk/
Green engine alternatives – JCB Hydrogen
https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/campaigns/hydrogen
Speech writing and communication tips https://reachingpeople.net/
Full unedited council video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J82FVrXbKA4