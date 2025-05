🔫 A National Crisis In America: School Shootings 📚💔

๐Ÿ’ก Letโ€™s explore about School shooting and what will be the consequences of it with William Jeynes a Professor of Education at California State University. โœจ

๐Ÿ˜ข He said, itโ€™s rarely occurred, but now school shootings plague our nation with shocking frequency. Before the 1960s, they happened every two decades. Today, it's weekly, or even more. ๐Ÿ˜ข

๐Ÿ’” CNN's analysis revealed 27 of the deadliest incidents in American history, measured by lives lost. ๐Ÿ’ฅ

๐Ÿ’ฅTragically, 26 out of 27 shooters came from broken families. ๐Ÿ’”

๐Ÿค It's a time we come together to find solutions.