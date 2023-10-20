BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔫 A National Crisis In America: School Shootings 📚💔
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
24 views • 10/20/2023

💡 Let’s explore about School shooting and what will be the consequences of it with William Jeynes a Professor of Education at California State University. ✨

https://bit.ly/3PV7WU0

😢 He said, it’s rarely occurred, but now school shootings plague our nation with shocking frequency. Before the 1960s, they happened every two decades. Today, it's weekly, or even more. 😢

💔 CNN's analysis revealed 27 of the deadliest incidents in American history, measured by lives lost. 💥

💥Tragically, 26 out of 27 shooters came from broken families. 💔

🤝 It's a time we come together to find solutions.

Keywords
educationschool shootingprotectouryouth
