Biblically Addressing Our Children’s Heart Issues Brings Lasting Change - Ginger Hubbard
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
21 views • 9 months ago

As parents, we need a plan to respond to our children when they are disobedient. Ginger Hubbard, author of I Can’t Believe You Just Said That: Biblical Wisdom for Taming Your Child’s Tongue helps parents move beyond the outward behaviors of children to address the issues of the heart from a biblical perspective. Ginger says that by moving past the idea that parenting is about rigid rule-setting or behavior management, we can set aside ineffective practices such as scolding, ignoring the offense, or merely administering punishment. Instead, we can use opportunities for correction to point our children to the transformational power of Christ.



TAKEAWAYS


Threatening, bribing, and counting to three may manipulate a child’s behavior, but those methods fail to reach the heart


The sins of the tongue stem from the sins of the heart


Asking questions helps children evaluate and take ownership for what’s going on in their hearts


Disciplining children for wrong behavior without training them in right behavior will exasperate them and provoke anger



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Listen and Obey video: https://bit.ly/44YMSS2

Goodtube Kids (get 10% off for the first year with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dKvvbE

I Can’t Believe You Just Said That! book: https://amzn.to/3y8MPH0

Don’t Make Me Count to Three book: https://amzn.to/4d06WpJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH GINGER HUBBARD

Website: https://www.gingerhubbard.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ginger.hubbard/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ywy1lH


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

biblechristwisdombiblicalheartangerginger hubbardtina griffincounter culture mom showtaming your childs tongue
