Raymond Arroyo: This is outrageous framing from the media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on the liberal media's coverage of Hamas' attacks against Israel and special counsel Robert Hur's interview with President Biden over classified documents on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #foxnews #fox #ingraham #theingrahamangle
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html