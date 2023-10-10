Raymond Arroyo: This is outrageous framing from the media

FOX News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on the liberal media's coverage of Hamas' attacks against Israel and special counsel Robert Hur's interview with President Biden over classified documents on 'The Ingraham Angle.' #foxnews #fox #ingraham #theingrahamangle





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



