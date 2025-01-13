HARPazo Explained: Is It REALLY Pre-tribulation Rapture?

This is a video compilation of seven years of five different videos that I've done on the rapture Harpazo doctrine. In it, I explain where this pre-tribulation rapture doctrine came from and why it's not scriptural. There is a "rapture or catching away," but it does not happen pre-tribulation, and I'll prove it by showing you all the scriptures in the Word of God.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.