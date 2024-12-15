❗️Ursula commits to ‘vaccinating over 500M children’ with Bill Gates - The New World Order strikes again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The New World Order strikes again. Ursula Von Der Leyen (President of the European Commission) commits to ‘vaccinating over 500M children’ with Bill Gates.
Adding:
❗️SHOCKING: Zelensky's regime announces the destruction of all Ukrainian Orthodox churches in the Lvov region! - from @AussieCossack
All of the 54 churches have been liquidated, some of the temples were seized by force, while others are simply closed according to announcement by the Gauleiter of Lvov region Mr. Maksym Kozitsky.
Note that this completely suits the US, EU, Britain and the Vatican.
In other regions, a similar process is also in full swing.