RT News - December 7 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 7, 2024
rt.com
After two days of relative calm, riots reignite in Georgia as pro-EU forces in the country still refuse to concede despite losing the election. A Romanian Constitutional Court scraps the results of first-round presidential elections, and the anti-war candidate who won the vote calls the decision a formalised coup with polls predicting his victory in the run-off. South Korea’s President asks for public forgiveness after plunging the country into turmoil with his shock martial law declaration. We bring you exclusive footage from Syria, where state troops are fighting a major terrorist offensive. That's as Washington and mainstream media try to white wash the militants.