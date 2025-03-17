© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m not sure what the truth is, but I wanted you to see this.
'Normal Blood Pressure'...Big Pharma Keeps Moving The Goalpost.
1940: Normal 100+Plus Your Age/95
1970: Normal 160/90
2000: Normal 140/90
2017 & Now: Normal Needs To Be Less Than 120/80
Anti-Hypertensive Drugs worldwide achieved a revenue of $36.7 BILLION in 2024.
Blood Pressure Medications do not treat the root cause & inflict grave side effects resulting in more pills prescribed to counter negative side effects.
Making Big Pharma even more $$ profit for every additional Medication prescribed to mitigate the side effects from the original Hypertension Medications.
Very Low Blood Pressure is not healthy, causing more chronic illness & higher mortality.
Finding optimal Blood Pressure for you can be obtained by Diet & Lifestyle. No one has a blood pressure medication deficiency.
Adopting a whole food Low Carb Diet, prioritizing nutrient dense animal foods & eliminating Seed Oils, Processed Foods & Sugar will normalize Blood Pressure for your unique physiology.
Prioritizing Potassium & Magnesium is crucial. Both are involved in the body's Sodium Potassium Pump System. Supporting these important minerals by using unrefined mineral salt & electrolytes will also yield your own normal Blood Pressure.
Hypertension Medication Side Effects:
Chronic cough
Low sodium & potassium
Dizziness
Headaches
Dehydration
Muscle cramps
Gout
Insomnia, sleep changes & nightmares
Constipation
Tiredness or depression
Slow heartbeat
Symptoms of asthma
Sexual and/or erectile dysfunction
Heart palpitations
Fainting
Kidney dysfunction
Angioedema (swelling of face/tongue)
Joint pain
👇Higher BP In Older Adults Live Longer👇
👇200/100 Was Mild Hypertension in 1940👇
