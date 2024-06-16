BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HORRIFIC !! AIRMAN HELD DOWN, FORCE INJECTED VAX !!
454 views • 11 months ago

Truly horrific !!  I hope everyone of these bas**rds stand trial and faces the death penalty for this. This is disgusting video, I felt sick watching this. If anyone did this to me or my family I would k*** them all !!

Mirrorred from Liberum Arbitrium on Bitchute (comment below mirrorred)

THIS HAPPENED TO USAF SENIOR AIRMAN LANCE CASTLE WHEN HE REFUSED THE JAB.

This happened to USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle when he refused the jab.

He was labelled an "insider threat" and isolated for 60 days before being forcible vaccinated, and court martialed.

This isolation cost him the opportunity to see the birth of his first son.

Imagine enlisting for this.

murdervaccinationpandemicdeathsbillforcedgatesvaxfaucijabinjectionlockdowncovidscamdemicdeath shot
